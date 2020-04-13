The "Walking Dead" lawsuit has a new trial date due to the COVID-19 crisis – Deadline

In a world that often feels too close to The Walking Dead Right now, the upcoming $ 300 million profit-sharing battle between Frank Darabont and CAA and AMC has just been delayed later this year due to the coronavirus pandemic. At the same time, a New York state judge gave the Dolan family a black eye and rejected their decision to see part of the matter dismissed.

After years and years of summary judgment attempts, briefs, fragile letters and more, the initial seven-year case will finally go to trial in late May. With COVID-19 essentially arresting the courts, Judge Joel Cohen now says that the trial will begin on November 2, 2020. Honestly, that seems optimistic and lawyers on both sides pointing to it in early 2021, I heard.

Related story Vogue, Vanity Fair editor Conde Nast sets salary cuts for top executives, seeks help as pandemic hits advertising

"Considering all the circumstances, the Tribunal concludes that the relevant agreements are ambiguous with respect to the definition of MAGR as it applies to disputed accounting issues and that the material issues in fact remain for trial," the Tribunal also wrote. Supreme of the official Empire State in an April 10 decision released Monday (READ HERE), nullifying AMC's effort to rule out the $ 10 million secondary action with which CAA and its client hit the market in January 2018 declaring which was once the home of Crazy men "He used a variety of shady accounting practices" to keep large amounts of money out of the accounts of Darabont and other profit participants. With modified adjusted gross income calculations as one of the many money problems at the center of both lawsuits, AMC stabbed in December last year to stop the second case.

They were clearly unsuccessful, as the sometimes heavily redacted 20-page decision and the order on Judge Cohen's motion affirm.

"Accordingly, it would be inappropriate to dismiss Plaintiffs' breach of contract claims in summary judgment," Cohen added on the matter that has long been combined with the demand for more than $ 300 million launched by the first season showrunner. from the zombie apocalypse series in the days of the pre-broadcast wars in late 2013. "Determining whether AMC acted arbitrarily, irrationally, or in bad faith by defining and applying MAGR to violate the implied covenant in good faith and fair dealing presents controversial factual issues of proof. "

"For the reasons stated above, AMC's motion for summary judgment is denied," Judge Cohen concludes in a matter that has seen numerous delays and denials on both sides over the years.

Unsurprisingly, considering history, both sides claimed victory today

"The plaintiffs are pleased that the court has completely rejected AMC's final effort to prevent a jury from hearing the plaintiffs' case," the super agency said and Life imprisonment The director's chief attorney, Dale Kinsella, told Deadline this morning. "We look forward to the trial in November and the vindication of Mr. Darabont and CAA's claims," ​​says Kinsella Weitzman partner Iser Kump & Aldisert.

"Today's ruling on the accounting side of the CAA litigation confirms what all parties have been waiting on for many months: This case will be tried before a jury and we expect that to happen later this year," replied the chief outside attorney. from AMC, Orin. Snyder "We believe the facts are clearly on our side and that a jury will agree that the most sophisticated and experienced negotiators in the entertainment business should not be able to go to court to renegotiate valid agreements they signed years ago just because The Walking Dead it became a greater success than anyone had anticipated, "says Gibson's partner Dunn.

Judge Cohen's ruling comes as the end of The Walking Dead Season 10 last weekend was postponed due to delays in post-production of coronavirus and the latest spin-off of the show based on the Robert Kirkman comics has seen its premiere torn from the calendar for the moment.

Speaking of Kirkman, a Los Angeles Superior Court judge is still planning to offer a decision in late May or at least guidance in the EP mini-trial against AMC that concluded with all practical matters in early March, just before widespread orders to stay home in the city of angels will be expelled. However, with the courts here also essentially closed, any announcement by Judge Daniel Buckley appears to be, at best, a while.

Filed in August 2017 and building in many ways the action of the big dollars by ex-TWD Showrunner Darabont and CAA, the lawsuit by Kirkman, Gale Anne Hurd, David Alpert and other EPs claim that AMC used deceptive financial moves to blatantly swindle them through controversial MAGR calculations and more.

To date, there are nearly 1.9 million confirmed cases of potentially fatal coronaviruses worldwide, with more than 500,000 cases in the United States and New York, the most affected nationwide.