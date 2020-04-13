The talk show & # 39; Sister Circle & # 39; canceled after three seasons

Fans of the daytime talk show Sister Circle will be disappointed to learn that their show has been canceled after just three seasons.

The company released a statement to AJC.com saying, "While there are many loyal fans of the show, the show has not increased its audience enough to continue."

He added: "Our four talented and attractive hosts had a positive and stimulating impact on daytime viewers and we are very proud of the team and what & # 39; Sister Circle & # 39; has accomplished in its nearly three-year career."

The show debuted in 2017 at the 11Alive / WATL-TV headquarters with Atlanta featuring panelists including R,amp;B singer Syleena Johnson, cast member of Married to Medicine, Quad Webb and comedian Kiana Dancie.

Trina Braxton recently joined the cast, replacing Dancie. The ladies have not yet publicly addressed the cancellation. Quad is still a member of the cast of Bravo & # 39; s Married To Medicine, so fans will continue to get their dose of Quad in the upcoming season.