The talk show & # 39; Sister Circle & # 39; canceled after three seasons

Fans of the daytime talk show Sister Circle will be disappointed to learn that their show has been canceled after just three seasons.

The company released a statement to AJC.com saying, "While there are many loyal fans of the show, the show has not increased its audience enough to continue."

He added: "Our four talented and attractive hosts had a positive and stimulating impact on daytime viewers and we are very proud of the team and what & # 39; Sister Circle & # 39; has accomplished in its nearly three-year career."

