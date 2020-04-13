The NBA has a & # 39; 25-day plan & # 39; to return to the action of the game: reports | NBA News

The NBA may not know when, or if, the game will resume this season, but the league reportedly has a plan to get players in shape and on the court if that day comes.

According to ESPN's Brian Windhorst On Sunday, the league has a "25-day plan,quot; that would take effect after the league sets a return date for the coronavirus-induced layoff and conclude with players ready to play regular-season games again.

"They are spending a lot of time preparing a plan to return to basketball," Windhorst said during a television interview about what league officials have been working on in recent days.

"What they are seeing is a 25-day window back to basketball," he continued. "An 11-day series of individual trainings, where there would be social distance for a period of time, and then hopefully a 14-day training camp."

The NBA halted its regular season on March 11. Commissioner Adam Silver previously said the league does not plan to make calendar decisions until at least May 1.

The regular season had about a month left when it was suspended, and the playoffs usually take about two months to complete.

The 2020-21 regular season would generally start in October, although Silver acknowledged that it could also be affected.

Want to see even more of the NBA but don't have Sky Sports? Get the Sky Sports Action and Arena package, click here.