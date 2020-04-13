The group of Amitabh Bachchan, Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt is called Gang-Gang

The short film Family, by the advertising filmmaker Prasoon Pandey, attracted attention as soon as it was released on social networks. The film features Amitabh Bachchan, Rajinikanth, Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Diljit Dosanjh, Chiranjeevi, Mohanlal, Mammootty, Sonali Kulkarni, Shiv Raj Kumar, and Prosenjit Chatterjee. All the stars are heard speaking in their local language. The film shows a family's effort to find Big B's lost sunglasses. It gives a strong message about the importance of staying home during the lockdown.

Speaking about the project, Prasoon said: “I came up with the concept the day the 21-day lockout was announced. The first person I contacted with this concept was Amitabh Bachchan and he loved it. ”

Prasoon said that from the moment they started working on the movie, he and Alia, Ranbir, Big B would do a conference call every night at 8:30 p.m. to discuss the project. "Seeing them so absorbed in the calls, Amitji's grandchildren started calling us,quot; Gang-Gang "and we called our group,quot; Gang-Gang "(laughs)," says the director.

Speaking about the film, Piyush Pandey said that Bachchan was very excited about the project and also came up with the idea of ​​including an appeal to help salaried workers in the film industry. While Ranbir and Alia suggested to the director not to limit him only to the Hindi film industry