The famous millionaire contestants explain why it is a success

Even celebrities want to be millionaires.

Sure, a lot of them already are and they're playing for charity anyway, but there's something about sitting in the Who wants to be a millionaire hot seat that not even Moira Rose can say no to.

Jimmy Kimmel hosts the new ABC version of Who wants to be a millionaire, with all the famous contestants and E! News has a small exclusive video where celebrities explain why Millionaire It's very exciting.

"It is well designed, it is generous and it is very well designed to scare you at the same time." Catherine O & # 39; Hara he says, though he hopes Kimmel is nice to her.

"I hope he doesn't try to trip me up like Regis used to do sometimes with people," she says. "Are you sure? Are you sure? Is it your end? Are you sure that it is your end?"

Nikki Glaser He credits the music with the addition of an extra special element to the show.