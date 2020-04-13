The drug dealers business is booming in quarantine after the stimulus checks!

Bradley Lamb
The entire economy of the United States appears to be in recession. But the drug trade is booming, MTO News found out.

According to multiple news reports, drug dealers across the country are noticing a huge increase in business since the quarantine began. And now that federal stimulus controls are beginning to arrive, business is improving further.

The CentralTrack.com website recently interviewed half a dozen drug dealers in Dallas, Texas, on condition of anonymity, and all reported increases in sales since Dallas County first announced its shelter-in-place order on March 22.

