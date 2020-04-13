The drug dealers business is booming in quarantine after the stimulus checks!

The entire economy of the United States appears to be in recession. But the drug trade is booming, MTO News found out.

According to multiple news reports, drug dealers across the country are noticing a huge increase in business since the quarantine began. And now that federal stimulus controls are beginning to arrive, business is improving further.

The CentralTrack.com website recently interviewed half a dozen drug dealers in Dallas, Texas, on condition of anonymity, and all reported increases in sales since Dallas County first announced its shelter-in-place order on March 22.

And they are not the only media source reporting the increase. BuzzFeed recently released a report showing that there has been a national increase in marijuana sales, both in the legal and illegal markets.

A Dallas-based dealer told Central Track that he is seeing more than double his usual sales during the shutdown.

This is what they reported: