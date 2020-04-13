"The Carol Burnett Show" Writer Was 87 – Deadline

Emmy-nominated comedy writer and producer Saul Turteltaub died on April 9. He was 87 years old.

Director John Turteltaub, Saul's youngest son, confirmed that he died of natural causes at his Beverly Hills home.

Saul Turteltaub was a writer and producer of iconic shows in television history, including The Carol Burnett Show, Sanford and his son and That girl. He received an Emmy nomination for The Carol Burnett Show in 1968 and garnered consecutive nominations in 1964 and 1965 as part of the writing team for the American version of the television series Political Satire That was the week it was.

Turteltaub partnered with Bernie Orenstein and Bud Yorkin to form TOY Productions and worked on What's going on!!, Carter Country and 13 Queens Boulevard.

Turteltaub and Orenstein worked on Sanford and his son spin-offs Grady and Sanford Arms and would collaborate on more shows with high profile talents like Kate and Allie, The New Dick Van Dyke Show, Cosby, Hey, Landlord, One of the Boys, E / R, The Beautiful Phyllis Diller Show, Chicken Soup among others.

In addition to his youngest son Jon, he is survived by his wife, Shirley, and his son Adam and sister Helena.