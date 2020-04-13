The best Hollywood movies based on agoraphobia

Hollywood filmmakers can make a movie about anything and everything. Agoraphobia is an anxiety disorder in which the person perceives that his environment is insecure and there is no easy way to escape. It often comes down to fear of open spaces or fear of not leaving your home in popular movies and fiction. Since we are all locked up, thanks to the coronavirus pandemic, we are sure to develop mild symptoms of agoraphobia. It's a joke. Featuring a list of the best Hollywood movies based on this particular mess.

Pontiac Moon (1994)

Directed by Peter Medak, this adventure film stars Ted Danson as Washington Bellamy, a science teacher in a small California town, and Mary Steenburgen as his agoraphobic wife Katherine. She has not left her home in seven years, and her husband fears that her phobias may be harmful to her 11-year-old son. He decides to take the boy and his old Pontiac 1,776 miles to Spiers of the Moon National Park, which would push the car's odometer to 238,857, equivalent to the distance between the earth and the moon. When Katherine finds out about this trip, she follows them in another car, an Amphicar that can turn into a boat. What follows refers to a series of crazy misadventures experienced by the entire family, which helps Katherine overcome her phobias.

Impersonator (1995)

This tense thriller was directed by Jon Amiel and starring Sigourney Weaver, Holly Hunter, and Dermot Mulroney. Psychologist Helen Hudson (Sigourney Weaver) suffers from agoraphobia after being hurt by a serial killer, but when another killer starts killing copycats, police MJ Monahan (Holly Hunter) asks for her help. This new killer is a fan of the famous serial killers of yesteryear and models their murders in the styles of killer artists like Boston Strangler, Hillside Strangler, Ted Bundy and Son of Sam. A good part of the film is told through the eyes of the madman. We see him happily attacking his victims like any other fan, hypnotized by his vocation. He develops something for Helen and begins stalking her in a big way. Helen deduces that she has been following the list of serial killers in the same order that she has presented them at her lectures and tries to figure out where and when she will attack next. What follows is a cat and mouse chase between the hunter and the hunted.

Columbus Circle (2012)

Directed by George Gallo, this thriller stars Selma Blair, Giovanni Ribisi, Beau Bridges, Amy Smart, Jason Lee, and Kevin Pollak. Abigail Clayton (Selma Blair) is a wealthy woman who lives alone in an apartment located near the Columbus Circle in Manhattan. He has agoraphobia and his life is turned upside down when an elderly neighbor is killed and the police come to call. She has to face people for the first time in more than a decade. Things get darker when the department faces her with a partner (Amy Smart and Jason Lee), who fight all the time. At one point, the battered wife comes to her apartment asking for help and she lets her in. But things are really what they see. It could all be a ruse designed to get your money. The movie has a powerful premise and has its moments that will keep you guessing.

Sparrows Dance (2012)

Directed by Noah Buschel, this is a romantic comedy starring Marin Ireland and Paul Sparks and revolves around an actress suffering from agoraphobia who is helped by a plumber to overcome it. Marin Ireland plays a stage actress whose stage fright has become agoraphobia. She is unable to leave her apartment and spends her days exercising and ordering food. Her routine is interrupted by an overflowing toilet. She calls a plumbing agency, which sends Wes (Paul Sparks), a plumber by day and a jazz musician by night. It is a serious problem that requires several visits. The attraction blossoms between them and when he invites her out, she invites him to dinner. Things change when he asks her to attend his opening night performance. Does she love him enough to overcome his fears?

Intruders (2015)

Directed by Adam Schindler, this horror movie stars Beth Riesgraf, Rory Culkin, Martin Starr, and Jack Kesy. Anna, who suffers from agoraphobia, lives with her brother who suffers from cancer. Your only point of contact with the outside world is the delivery boy who regularly delivers your food. She is wealthy and after her brother's death, three intruders broke into the house to rob her. They have fun when they find out about their condition and consider it an easy job. But she won't tell you where the money is and she vigorously defends herself, turning the tables on criminals, who are soon fighting for their lives. At first, this layered movie feels like a normal thriller, but wait for the horror elements to appear and you're going to take a terrifying ride.