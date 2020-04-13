The Bachelor Presents: Listen To Your Heart Premiere Live Blog

It's here: the best day of our quarantine lives so far.
Since then The Bachelor It ended a month ago and since then we have been asked to stay in our homes for the common good, we have been longing for something Singleadjacent to serve as a distraction. Now it has come in the form of The Bachelor Presents: Listen to your heart, a kind of six-week experiment that's like Bachelor in Paradise but there is no arena, and they are all musicians who have never been to a Single show before.
It's a whole new journey for the franchise and us, and it couldn't have come at a better time. What better way to spend endless days than obsessing over a group of new single people vying for love? There isn't one, and since we all yearn for a connection right now, we're going to blog each episode live. That way, we can pretend we're all together at a giant clock party, having the time of our lives and listening to our own hearts as they tell us to have another glass of rosé. So, here we go.
8:00 pm.: We have barely started, and Chris Harrison once again is bringing the film A star has been born. Does he or anyone else on this show know that that movie ended in tragedy? Apparently not, and we don't care.
8:08 p.m.: Trevor, 29, is doing well by showing up shirtless with his dog. It seems like a real mistake if you don't bring the dog to the show with him. An attractive musician with a dog seems hard to resist.
8:13 p.m .: These limo arrivals simply feel bad as they are in a mansion, but they only greet Chris Harrison and don't desperately try to impress a nervous hottie.
8:17 p.m.: "What is a really good memory you have of your childhood?" "I had seizures and brain surgery when I was six years old. It was amazing!" Now that is a hellish perspective and a hellish way to answer that question.
8:20 p.m .: A love triangle has started! Jamie has eyes for Ryan and Trevor, and girl, we get it.
8:26 p.m .: This man is not only singing about a "hot touch,quot; but is already diving to kiss Savannah saying "I like your lips,quot; after a really mediocre beatbox session. I support Savannah for getting out of it.
8:31 p.m .: There are four more boys than girls! Four boys are going home! There are many boys!
The Bachelor Presents: Listen to your heart airs on Mondays at 8 p.m. at ABC
