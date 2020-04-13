The Bachelor Presents: Listen To Your Heart Premiere Live Blog

It's here: the best day of our quarantine lives so far.

Since then The Bachelor It ended a month ago and since then we have been asked to stay in our homes for the common good, we have been longing for something Singleadjacent to serve as a distraction. Now it has come in the form of The Bachelor Presents: Listen to your heart, a kind of six-week experiment that's like Bachelor in Paradise but there is no arena, and they are all musicians who have never been to a Single show before.

It's a whole new journey for the franchise and us, and it couldn't have come at a better time. What better way to spend endless days than obsessing over a group of new single people vying for love? There isn't one, and since we all yearn for a connection right now, we're going to blog each episode live. That way, we can pretend we're all together at a giant clock party, having the time of our lives and listening to our own hearts as they tell us to have another glass of rosé. So, here we go.