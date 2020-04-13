The art (and discomfort) of a virtual haircut

SAN FRANCISCO – More than 20 days after the san Francisco place of refuge orders, with hairdressers and barber shops closed, I resigned myself to letting my bangs grow. But my husband, Matt, who had gone almost two months without a cut, began to threaten to shave his head.
For weeks, he had been trying to hide his loose and overgrown threads in video calls wearing large headphones and sitting in the shadows. But those were just half measures. The hair does not care that we take refuge in the place for who knows how long. It just keeps growing.
It was then that I learned about virtual haircuts. Caitlin Collentine, my Wabi Sabi Beauty stylist, sent an email with the offer. For $ 55, he said, he would guide us through the cut during a video call.
It was not the wildest service to attempt online reinvention as the coronavirus pandemic has spread in the United States. Last week I heard about a virtual Iron Man race, a virtual Easter egg hunt, and virtual speed dating, while my colleagues reported on virtual forest baths, backyard ultramarathons, and "nightclubs." Even plumbers in Ohio and Florida have practically helped customers repair their own malfunctioning pipes.
A professionally-oriented amateur haircut sounded better than a bald husband. I also signed up for a $ 20 cut.
A part of me thought: How hard could it be? I figured the haircut was going so well that it would come out of quarantine with another pandemic survival merit badge (see also: baked bread, Super Mario Odyssey playing). Maybe we could become haircut people at home.
But the more realistic part of me hoped to develop a deeper appreciation for the magic conjured by haircutting geniuses. Stories of "coronacuts,quot; gone wrong have surfaced on social media, with celebrities like Riz Ahmed and Pink sharing photos of their failed D.I.Y. Attempts
"Does anyone else do a #Stayhome haircut that got out of control?" Ahmed recently wrote on Instagram alongside a photo of his freshly shaved head.
If Matt's virtual cut was a mess, that would be him, too. The stakes were low.
Our first challenge was securing the electric clippers and hair scissors. Local stores sold out and everywhere I looked online, items weren't available for weeks. I shouldn't have been surprised; The whole country is cutting their hair. We borrow a set from a friend (disinfected, with a contactless pick-up and return).
The second challenge was not cutting my fingers.
Ms. Collentine started our FaceTime call by taking photos of Matt's head from the front, side, and back on a tablet, which she used as a reference. She showed me how to properly hold the scissors (one relaxed C-shaped hand, not my claw-like death grip) and pointed out where to shave in the photo of Matt's head.
That was the easy part. Because our clippers only came with longer hair protectors, I had to cut a lot more with the comb and scissors.
Stylists make wielding a comb and scissors look natural, but I found myself twisting my wrists and fingers at odd angles to get the right cuts. Matt had more fun with this, but I also caught a hint of concern, especially every time he said, "Wow!"
Watching and listening to Mrs. Collentine's instructions as Matt looked at me and chimed in, I felt a bit like learning to drive with both parents in the car.
“Move the comb a little to the left. The other one left. Try to hold it like this. More perpendicular to your head. OK, cut that out. Well that's fine too. You're doing great! "
I asked Ms. Collentine if watching fans rummage through scissors made her want to reach for the screen and do it herself. It could be "a little maddening," he said.
But it gave him a new appreciation for his abilities. I suggested that hairdressers and barbers charge at least triple for their first round of post-quarantine cuts. It is the basic supply and demand.
At first, I trimmed Matt's upper section of hair so carefully that the difference was barely noticeable. Then I did it all over again with more confidence, much shorter.
Some of my cuttings carried serious bowl-cut vibrations, but Mrs. Collentine taught me how to ingeniously combine them with a technique called point cutting. It turns out that the hair is quite forgiving.
Building confidence, knowing enough to be dangerous, created its own challenges. As I walked away faster and faster, feeling a bit like Edward Scissorhands, I finally cut my fingers off. Fortunately, the scissors were too boring and cheap to hurt them for long.
The result, once Matt came up with his own style, was a satisfying improvement. I should point out: you can't see what the back looks like, nor your co-workers in video calls. I do not anticipate that we will be haircuts at home once the hairdressers are reopened.
Ms. Collentine also helped me design my sloppy bangs into less ambitious and less maintenance side bangs. After parting, combing, and trimming, she examined the results and suggested adjustments. (A mirror would have been useful for cutting my hair, since it's hard to see what you're doing on the small video screen.)
Now I am motivated to put the least amount of effort into my hair every morning. As "Fleabag,quot; taught us, hair is the difference between a good day and a bad day.
