The art (and discomfort) of a virtual haircut

SAN FRANCISCO – More than 20 days after the san Francisco place of refuge orders, with hairdressers and barber shops closed, I resigned myself to letting my bangs grow. But my husband, Matt, who had gone almost two months without a cut, began to threaten to shave his head.

For weeks, he had been trying to hide his loose and overgrown threads in video calls wearing large headphones and sitting in the shadows. But those were just half measures. The hair does not care that we take refuge in the place for who knows how long. It just keeps growing.

It was then that I learned about virtual haircuts. Caitlin Collentine, my Wabi Sabi Beauty stylist, sent an email with the offer. For $ 55, he said, he would guide us through the cut during a video call.

It was not the wildest service to attempt online reinvention as the coronavirus pandemic has spread in the United States. Last week I heard about a virtual Iron Man race, a virtual Easter egg hunt, and virtual speed dating, while my colleagues reported on virtual forest baths, backyard ultramarathons, and "nightclubs." Even plumbers in Ohio and Florida have practically helped customers repair their own malfunctioning pipes.