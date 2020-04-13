The ABC anthology series "Women of the Movement" opens a virtual room for writers – Deadline

EXCLUSIVE: ABC is accelerating the development of Women of the movement (working title), an anthology series that chronicles the civil rights movement as told by the women behind it. The network has commissioned the opening of a writers' room for the project, by writer Marissa Jo Cerar and a production team that includes Jay-Z, Will Smith and Aaron Kaplan.

Following the rules of social distancing, the writers' room, run by showrunner Cerar, will be virtual, with writers working remotely from their homes. The team is expected to start working on scripts today.

Additionally, Kaplan Entertainment of Kaplan, which is the studio of the project, has signed an endorsement script development agreement with Cerar.

With Hollywood physical production closed for the most part, writing is one of the few areas of content creation that has remained open for business. Writers' rooms for current and future series have gone virtual, and new ones are opening. Broadcast networks recently ordered backup scripts for approval by non-produced pilots. It is reported today that ABC may be considering a withdrawal from the traditional transmission development model that involves producing expensive pilots for programs that might not be broadcast. Establishing writers' rooms for direct orders to the series is considered a viable alternative to the pilot model.

The first season of eight episodes of Women of the movement is inspired by the book Emmett Till: The murder that shocked the world and fueled the civil rights movement by Devery S. Anderson. It will focus on Emmett Till's mother, Mamie Till, who dedicated her life to seeking justice on behalf of her son after his brutal murder in the southern Jim Crow.

Women of the Movement is being written / executive produced by Cerar and executive produced by Jay-Z, Jay Brown and Tyran "Ty Ty" Smith of Roc Nation; Will Smith and James Lassiter of Overbrook Entertainment; Aaron Kaplan and Dana Honor of Kapital Entertainment; Rosanna Grace of Serendipity Film Group; Alex Foster and John Powers Middleton of The Middleton Media Group; and David Clark at Mazo Partners.

ABC has been on top of the project, buying the field with a significant penalty last summer. The network, which has a renewed feminine focus, has been looking to return to the field of the campaign series limited series that once ruled with hugely popular shows like 1977 Estate

Emmett Till was just 14 years old in 1855 when, while visiting relatives in Mississippi, he was tortured and killed for reportedly inviting a young white woman on a date.

Until mother Mamie insisted on an open coffin public funeral, with the image of the boy's mutilated body impacting the country. She later toured very successfully for the NAACP telling her son's story, which is considered a turning point for the civil rights movement.