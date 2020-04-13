The 20 best Deepika Padukone airports are always seen

The paparazzi culture has taken a massive hit with the blockade in place. While we're used to being treated to candid images of stars out and about the city every day, from their gyms to the airport, quarantine at home has led us to remember some celebrities that dads loved. We already bring you to memory with some of the best photos of Priyanka Chopra on the streets of New York, and now this time, we are looking back at the queen of the airport, Deepika Padukone.

Deepika is a global icon of fashion and beauty. No matter where she goes, she instantly grabs the eyeballs. As Alia Bhatt had said, DeePee has the most perfect candid photos outside of the airport and we think we will take him back to some of our favorite looks from his airport diaries.

She's a big fan of monochrome, but lately she's been pretty experimental with oversized jackets, stylish coats, knee-high boots, and her stylish clutch. Scroll on for 20 glimpses of the diva reaching the top of the list and wish the blockade is over soon so we can get more out of her.