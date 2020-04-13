Tarvaris Jackson, former Vikings, Seahawks quarterback, dead at 36

Tarvaris Jackson, a quarterback who divided the time between the Vikings, Bills and Seahawks in his NFL career, died Sunday. He was 36 years old.

According to Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network, Jackson died in a car accident in his home state of Alabama.

Former #Seahawks QB Tarvaris Jackson died last night in a car accident in Alabama, a spokesman for his employer, Tennessee State, told me. Jackson, 36, was a QB coach at TSU. Along with Seattle, he also played for the # Vikings and # Invoices. – Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) April 13, 2020

After a strong senior season in the state of Alabama, Jackson was a Vikings second-round pick in 2006 – then-Vikings coach Brad Childress watched him throughout the pre-draft process. After five seasons of injury and mostly success with the Vikings, Jackson was traded to the Bills for a seventh-round conditional selection.

He would have two seasons with the Seahawks, and would eventually end his career in Seattle as a backup for Russell Wilson. He retired in 2016 and eventually began training at Tennessee State as the team's quarterback coach.

Jackson also faced legal trouble in 2016, facing charges of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon after pointing a gun at his wife. The charges were later dropped.