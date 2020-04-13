Taps of the Day New Line Line Singles Day Jeff Chan and Andrew Rhymer plus one – Deadline

New Line has established Jeff Chan as director of New Line's upcoming Asia-centric romantic comedy Single days with his Plus one Film director Andrew Rhymer as producer alongside Chris Bender and Jake Weiner, Deadline has confirmed.

Deadline exclusively reported the news that New Line acquired Lillian Yu's spec script for Single days. Chan and Rhymer are writing the current draft of Yu's specification. The story centers on a widely observed Chinese holiday considered Valentine's Day to celebrate its detachment. With a joint cast predominantly of Asian descent, Single days Weave friends, romantic partners, and family through an interconnected story that explores the notion that being single does not necessarily mean being alone.

Chan and Rhymer directed, wrote, and produced the aforementioned romantic comedy. Plus one starring Maya Erskine with Jack Quaid. The two were also nominated for the WGA Awards for their work on the coming-of-age Hulu series. PEN15 which also stars Erskine.

Chan and Rhymer are represented by Verve Talent and Literary Agency, Anonymous Content and Jackoway Austen Tyerman Wertheimer Mandelbaum Morris Bernstein Trattner & Klein.