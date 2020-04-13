Tamar Braxton is her lowest point of all time and tells fans she's never been so ragged – check out her photo

Tamar Braxton has been quarantined at home, just like the rest of us during these difficult times that changed our lives forever. She told her fans that she has never been so ragged in her life and shared a photo to show what she means.

"I have touched a record low,quot; and my hair too Jesus … I have not been so torn since ….. … I have NEVER been so torn and so ragged. 🤦🏽‍♀️ but we are virus free, so I'm grateful 🙏🏼😩 … but Lord, why do I have to look so bad in front of this man? & … and we just added another month. I just can't 💔😂😂😂 ’Tamar captioned her post.

A follower said, 'I have the same toenail shape, I call it the new crown shape', and someone else also shared their own experience, saying, '@tamarbraxton I had to get acetone from Another state to get the gel polish off, my hair is broken and my snacks are out of control! Jesus, help us all for real! "

A fan said to Tamar, "That is a deadly finger." You will not be able to cut sheets and stab your legs, "and another follower posted this message:" Sis, I will need you to bring them some nail clippers, a file, and a little shea butter. "

A sponsor said this is a mess: "I tried to make eyebrows today, I look like a vacation heart and my grays do their best to show up and go out."

A follower said, "I just posted my fight last night too, Tamar," we were all ragged, but blessed and confident, "and someone else posted this:" The same girl. My nails are uneven, I'm so close to having only one eyebrow, and I braided my hair like Felicia from the movie "Friday."

Tamar has been spending her time with her family, and recently hinted that she would like to get married and have a family with David Adefeso.



