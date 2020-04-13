Survivor: Winner at War Finale will include a virtual meeting

Survivor: winners at war It will not leave us hanging.
While all productions are currently closed due to the pandemic and the cast, made up of 20 of the show's biggest winners, will not be able to meet in person, Survivor He's still giving us a virtual meeting. When the finale comes out, we'll see all 20 cast members chatting and retelling the season's drama with the host. Jeff Probst.
CBS was unclear whether it will be 20 one-on-one interviews or a big Zoom call, but either way, it will definitely be one of the most interesting final meetings the show has ever had, both because it's virtual and because there's so much to talk about on the program's anniversary season. There's also a favorite player to crown, which seems to be an even greater honor than it usually is, as these are the best of the best.
SurvivorThe three-hour finale will air on Wednesday, May 13 from 8-11 p.m., and we'll also have a special two-hour finale the week before, on May 6.
The surprising race Then it will take over from Wednesday May 20 with a special two-hour premiere. While production in The surprising race It is currently closed, that does not affect the season that is about to be released.
Production in the next season of Survivor It is also currently closed.
Survivor: winners at war airs on Wednesdays at 8 p.m. on CBS.
