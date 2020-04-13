Streaming Hours Jump In Q1 – Deadline

Roku became the last company to withdraw its financial guidance for 2020 due to economic uncertainty, but it asserted its first-quarter numbers and took a look at some rapidly growing metrics ahead of its scheduled earnings call for May.

The company estimates that it had 39.8 million active accounts as of March 31, a net increase of nearly 3 million since the end of 2019. It expects to report first quarter broadcast hours of 13.2 billion, 49% more year-over-year.

The company noted that early in the first quarter it completed the rollout of its "Are You Still Watching?" Feature, which comes out of video playback after long periods of user inactivity. That was expected to moderate the growth of the broadcast hour, but, starting at the end of the first quarter, Roku began to see the effects of large numbers of people taking refuge in the place, which accelerated the growth and display of new accounts. .

For the three months ended March 31, 2020, Roku expects revenue to be slightly higher and other metrics generally in line with past prospects. In other words: total net income of between $ 307 million and $ 317 million; gross profit between $ 139 million- $ 144 million; adjusted income (earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization) from negative $ 18 million to negative $ 23 million; and a net loss of between $ 55 million and $ 60 million.

Roku CEO Anthony Wood said the company has been "working closely with advertisers to help update its plans to reflect new display patterns and fine-tune its overall marketing mix that has been affected by social estrangement. " While we hope that some marketers will pause or reduce ad spending in the short term, we believe that targeted and measurable television ads and the unique sponsorship capabilities Roku offers are highly beneficial for today's brands. "

Roku said he ended the first quarter with an estimated $ 587 million in cash, cash equivalents, restricted cash and short-term investments. This includes a $ 70 million reduction on your revolving line of credit. "We decided it was prudent to withdraw our line of credit in light of current financial market conditions," said chief financial officer Steve Louden. Many other companies have done the same to have a cash cushion.

Roku will release first quarter 2020 financial results and key operating metrics on Thursday, May 7.