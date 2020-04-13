Sonakshi Sinha hits back at Vivek Agnihotri after he shares his photo from an old shoot

After India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi imposed a 21-day national blockade, everything in the country stopped. Bollywood was also part of the affected industries as it meant that all theaters and filming had to be put on hold. Bollywood celebrities constantly urge fans to follow social distancing.

However, earlier today, Vivek Agnihotri tweeted a photo from a post and claimed that Sonakshi was shooting during the shutdown.

Sonakshi quickly responded to the image and cleared all doubts about it. The actress wrote: “As a director and member of many unions and filming agencies, you would expect you to be better informed that absolutely NO ONE is filming since the studios are closed and it is a national closure. I think the classic freeze frame means throwback in terms of @MumbaiMirror, which clearly means it is an old image, as of November 5, 2019 to be precise! Aaah … those were the days. "

Being a director and member of many unions and film agencies, one would expect you to be better informed that absolutely NO ONE is filming, as the studios are closed and it is a national closure. I think the classic freeze frame means backspace @MumbaiMirror terms, https://t.co/Nrjlh6PuIH pic.twitter.com/6Z8v0S0Ahr – Sonakshi Sinha (@sonakshisinha) April 13, 2020

Furthermore, he tagged the Mumbai police and the official responsible for CM Uddhav Thackeray and asked them about the procedure to prohibit people from spreading those false rumors during the shutdown.

sorry @MumbaiPolice , @OfficeofUT What is the procedure to prevent people from spreading rumors and fake news at a time like this? Asking a Responsible Citizen, Sitting at Home, Practicing Social Alienation and NOT Shooting – ME ðÂÂÂÂ ™ ™ ‹† ðÂÂÂÂÂ »» âÂÂ ™ ÂÂ € ï¸ÂÂ pic.twitter.com/piKLznKjoo – Sonakshi Sinha (@sonakshisinha) April 13, 2020

Sonakshi will be seen next in Bhuj: The Pride Of India by Abhishek Dudhaiya, alongside Ajay Devgn, Sanjay Dutt and Nora Fatehi. The film is slated for an Independence Day release this year.