SoftBank's problems deepen with warning of $ 16.7 billion amortization

TOKYO – SoftBank warned investors on Monday that the value of its technology fund may have fallen as much as $ 16.7 billion in the last fiscal year, as its investments have been hit hard by the aftermath of the coronavirus and by big bets in unprofitable companies like We work.

SoftBank, which had deployed a $ 100 billion Vision Fund to make big bets on young companies like WeWork and Uber in recent years, said in a statement posted on its website that the fund would post a loss of 1.8 trillion yen to the fiscal year that ended in March "due to the deterioration of the market environment,quot;.

While the loss will be partially offset by revenue from other SoftBank businesses, the company said it expected to end the year with a loss of ¥ 1.35 trillion, its first annual loss in 15 years.

The revelation marked another stumbling block for SoftBank, which changed the world of initial investments when the Vision Fund started in 2017, but has been struggling lately. The fund was the largest pool of money raised for private tech companies, backed by sovereign wealth funds in Saudi Arabia and Abu Dhabi, as well as Apple and Foxconn.