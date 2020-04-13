SoftBank's problems deepen with warning of $ 16.7 billion amortization

TOKYO – SoftBank warned investors on Monday that the value of its technology fund may have fallen as much as $ 16.7 billion in the last fiscal year, as its investments have been hit hard by the aftermath of the coronavirus and by big bets in unprofitable companies like We work.
SoftBank, which had deployed a $ 100 billion Vision Fund to make big bets on young companies like WeWork and Uber in recent years, said in a statement posted on its website that the fund would post a loss of 1.8 trillion yen to the fiscal year that ended in March "due to the deterioration of the market environment,quot;.
While the loss will be partially offset by revenue from other SoftBank businesses, the company said it expected to end the year with a loss of ¥ 1.35 trillion, its first annual loss in 15 years.
The revelation marked another stumbling block for SoftBank, which changed the world of initial investments when the Vision Fund started in 2017, but has been struggling lately. The fund was the largest pool of money raised for private tech companies, backed by sovereign wealth funds in Saudi Arabia and Abu Dhabi, as well as Apple and Foxconn.
Through it, SoftBank heavily bet on startups around the world, including Uber, a transportation giant; WeWork, a joint-work start-up; Oyo, a hospitality company in India; Coupang, an e-commerce company in South Korea; and Rappi, a delivery company in Latin America. His aggressive treatment pushed Silicon Valley investment firms to move faster and raise larger funds to stay current.
But the cracks started showing up last year when Uber went public with a much lower valuation than expected. In October, WeWork withdrew its highly anticipated initial public offering on the mismanagement allegations, and SoftBank pledged nearly $ 10 billion to bail out the company. Both Uber and WeWork grew rapidly but are not profitable.
In November, Masayoshi Son, founder and CEO of SoftBank, said the Vision Fund would not offer bailouts on any of its investments. Soon after, startups around the world changed their strategies from growing rapidly to cutting costs and trying to make a profit.
This year, several of SoftBank's portfolio companies laid off staff, cut or closed. They included Brandless, an e-commerce business; Wag, a dog walking service; Zume, a robot pizza company; and Getaround, a car-sharing company. In March, SoftBank's bid for the rollout of a OneWeb satellite waned when the company announced that it had filed for bankruptcy and was planning to sell.
The spread of the coronavirus has compounded the difficulties, and startups in the tech industry have been affected. According to Layoffs.fyi, a site that tracks initial layoffs, more than 200 startups have cut nearly 20,000 jobs since March 11.
Some of SoftBank's investments, such as Food delivery company DoorDash has found its services in greatest demand amid economic disruptions caused by the pandemic.
But SoftBank's investments in companies that provide services like passenger transportation and hotel reservations have made it vulnerable. Small business lender Kabbage and real estate broker Compass recently fired and suspended the staff. Widespread shelter-in-place orders have dealt a further blow to WeWork, which has kept many of its joint work locations open amid the outbreak.
Duncan Davidson, a venture capital investor at Bullpen Capital, said SoftBank had fueled a bubble in "unicorns,quot; of overpriced companies, private companies valued at $ 1 billion or more, that burst last year.
"It was exploding anyway, before the virus," he said. "The virus makes the weaker obviously weaker."
Kyle Stanford, a venture capital analyst at PitchBook, a service that tracks initial investments, said many venture capital firms were scoring the values of portfolio companies because of the pandemic, but "no other company can match the scale. of SoftBank "in their amortizations.
The Vision Fund "will have to choose its best investments to support,quot; during the crisis, he said.
In February Elliott Management, an activist investor, began looking for changes at SoftBank. Public market investors have discounted SoftBank shares at a fraction of the value of the company's holdings.
SoftBank said last month it would sell $ 41 billion of its assets, including a portion of its shares in Chinese retail company Alibaba, its most successful investment, to shore up its cash position and finance a $ 18 billion investment in its own actions.
Still, Mr. Son has often spoken of a 300-year investment horizon. SoftBank has announced a second Vision Fund, which it claims would be even larger than the first.
In a recent In an interview with Forbes, Mr. Son said he expected 15 Vision Fund portfolio companies to fail. But his great vision for the Vision Fund, he said, "did not change."
Ben Dooley reported from Tokyo and Erin Griffith from San Francisco.