Small study of chloroquine stopped because of risk of fatal heart complications

A small study in Brazil was stopped early for safety reasons after coronavirus patients taking a higher dose of chloroquine developed irregular heart rates that increased their risk of life-threatening cardiac arrhythmia.

Chloroquine is closely related to the most widely used drug, hydroxychloroquine. President Trump enthusiastically promoted them as a possible treatment for the new coronavirus despite little evidence that they work, and despite the concerns of some of his top health officials. Last month, the Food and Drug Administration granted emergency approval to allow hospitals to use chloroquine and hydroxychloroquine from the national reserve if clinical trials were not feasible. Companies that make both drugs are increasing production.

81 Brazilian patients hospitalized in the city of Manaus participated in the Brazilian study and was sponsored by the Brazilian state of Amazonas. It was published Saturday on medRxiv, an online server for medical articles, before being reviewed by other researchers. Because Brazilian national guidelines recommend the use of chloroquine in patients with coronavirus, the researchers said that including a placebo in their trial, considered the best way to evaluate a drug, was an "impossibility."

Despite their limitations, infectious disease doctors and drug safety experts said the study provided additional evidence that chloroquine and hydroxychloroquine, which are used to treat malaria, can represent significant harm to some patients, specifically the risk of fatal cardiac arrhythmia. Patients in the trial also received the antibiotic azithromycin, which carries the same cardiac risk. Hospitals in the United States are also using azithromycin to treat patients with coronavirus, often in combination with hydroxychloroquine.