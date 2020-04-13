Small study of chloroquine stopped because of risk of fatal heart complications

A small study in Brazil was stopped early for safety reasons after coronavirus patients taking a higher dose of chloroquine developed irregular heart rates that increased their risk of life-threatening cardiac arrhythmia.
Chloroquine is closely related to the most widely used drug, hydroxychloroquine. President Trump enthusiastically promoted them as a possible treatment for the new coronavirus despite little evidence that they work, and despite the concerns of some of his top health officials. Last month, the Food and Drug Administration granted emergency approval to allow hospitals to use chloroquine and hydroxychloroquine from the national reserve if clinical trials were not feasible. Companies that make both drugs are increasing production.
81 Brazilian patients hospitalized in the city of Manaus participated in the Brazilian study and was sponsored by the Brazilian state of Amazonas. It was published Saturday on medRxiv, an online server for medical articles, before being reviewed by other researchers. Because Brazilian national guidelines recommend the use of chloroquine in patients with coronavirus, the researchers said that including a placebo in their trial, considered the best way to evaluate a drug, was an "impossibility."
Despite their limitations, infectious disease doctors and drug safety experts said the study provided additional evidence that chloroquine and hydroxychloroquine, which are used to treat malaria, can represent significant harm to some patients, specifically the risk of fatal cardiac arrhythmia. Patients in the trial also received the antibiotic azithromycin, which carries the same cardiac risk. Hospitals in the United States are also using azithromycin to treat patients with coronavirus, often in combination with hydroxychloroquine.
"For me, this study conveys useful information, which is that chloroquine causes a dose-dependent increase in an ECG abnormality that could predispose people to sudden cardiac death," said Dr. David Juurlink, a internist and head of the division of clinical pharmacology at the University of Toronto, referring to an electrocardiogram, which reads the electrical activity of the heart.
Approximately half of the study participants received a 450-milligram dose of chloroquine twice daily for five days, while the rest were prescribed a higher dose of 600 milligrams for 10 days. Within three days, the researchers began to notice cardiac arrhythmias in patients taking the highest dose. On the sixth day of treatment, 11 patients had died, leading to an immediate end to the high-dose segment of the trial.
The researchers said the study did not have enough patients in the lowest dose portion of the trial to conclude if chloroquine was effective in patients with severe disease. "More studies evaluating the drug earlier in the course of the disease are urgently needed," the researchers said.
Several clinical trials for chloroquine and hydroxychloroquine are testing low doses for shorter periods of time in patients with coronavirus. But the Guangdong Province Health Commission in China had initially recommended that patients with the virus be treated with 500 milligrams of chloroquine twice daily for 10 days.
One of the authors of the Brazilian study, Dr. Marcus Lacerda, said in an email on Sunday that his study found that "the high dose that the Chinese were using is very toxic and kills more patients."
"That is why this arm of the study was stopped early," he said, adding that the manuscript was being reviewed by the journal Lancet Global Health.
Dr. Bushra Mina, chief of the pulmonary medicine section at Lenox Hill Hospital in Manhattan, said the study likely would not change his hospital's practice of giving a five-day course of hydroxychloroquine and azithromycin to hospitalized patients who were not seriously ill. sick. Dr. Mina said that patients are monitored daily for heart abnormalities and medications are discontinued if found.
He said the study showed "if you are going to use it because you have no alternative, then use it with caution," he said.