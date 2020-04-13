Sky Sports presenter Dave Clark tells us about his five best darts moments | Darts News

What will be the best moment of Clarky?









Sky Sports host Dave Clark finally spills the beans and tells us his top five dart moments.

The dart presenter has been with Sky Sports since its inception. He took over the presentation of the arrows after replacing Jeff Stelling.

Clark who told us about his experience of living and working with Parkinson's disease, now gives us his five best moments in sport.

At number five … it's Hendo

Big John Henderson two years ago in Aberdeen. We had this contender enter the Premier League because Gary Anderson retired due to injury. Rory Hopkins, the producer for Sky Sports Darts, thought we should have a guest every week.

So the guest at Aberdeen was John Henderson, the most unlikely of heroes. A big guy whose walk-on was out of this world. The bagpipes played and the atmosphere was incredible. It was just one of those memorable dart days, with a big smile on his face. He was crying when he took the stage.

Number four … story, story for Taylor!

Phil Taylor's first live darter on Sky Sports was amazing. Then I shared the darts with Jeff Stelling. He was making the start of the tournaments and he would make the end of the tournaments.

So I was on the highway driving down. I came to a service station having coffee when my phone rang. It was one of the boys who was working on the darts, "You are never going to believe this, Taylor just received a nine dart." I missed him, which was ridiculous. Jeff got all the glory and I missed it.

This was the moment, a great comment from Sid Waddell: "history, history," he screams. So memorable

At number three … two nine darts and a prince

Phil Taylor's two nine pitches in the 2010 Premier League final. It was brilliant because we were at Wembley Arena the night before and we were supposed to do it live, but due to a power outage in the area, postponed until the following night.

I said to Sid Waddell during the show, I hope we see each other tomorrow night and he said, 'I have a prior engagement, but I'll see what I can do.'

We got off the air when he said, 'I'm supposed to have dinner with Prince Charles. So he got on the phone, called Prince Charles and 'I can't see you tomorrow, I'm going to do the darts with Sky'. He came back the next night, two of nine darts and Taylor almost got a third, it was an amazing night.

At number two … everything turned orange in Rotterdam

The Premier League is always special and Raymond van Barneveld in Rotterdam. The first time we were there, everyone was in orange, an amazing night, and Barney followed up with his song Eye of the Tiger.

Goose bumps rose on my arms. It was incredible, one of those incredible moments when everyone was watching.

Barney's brilliant performance. He kept walking, the crowd went wild. He leaned back with his arms outstretched, just amazing.

And at number one …

My favorite moment in Darts has to be the 2007 World Championship Final. Phil Taylor vs. Raymond van Barneveld.

It just had everything. Barney came from BDO and said I want to do three things. "I want to beat Phil Taylor, get nine darts and win the world title."

He did it in the space of nine months. It was the most memorable finale in history. It was the distance, closest to the bull to decide who threw the last leg and drama, drama, drama to the end.

