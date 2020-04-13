Siste The Clark Sisters' Makes Highest Rated Movie For Life In Four Years – Deadline

The original movie of all life The Clark Sisters: First Ladies of the Gospel She sang loud and proud on Saturday night, reaching a high note in the audience, garnering a staggering 2.7 million viewers on L + SD, according to Nielsen. This is Lifetime's highest rated original movie since 2016.

The TV movie, which included praised performances by Aunjanue Ellis, Angela Birchett, Sheléa Frazier, Kierra Sheard, and Raven Goodwin, was the strongest original movie for all television in 2020 through key demos including streaming and cable. To add to your winning night, The clark sisters It was the best advertised cable original movie since 2018 in key demos. With the biopic, Lifetime has the boasting rights to have the top three original cabled movies advertised in 2020 in key demos, alongside Stolen by my mother: the story of Kamiyah Mobley and Chris Watts: confessions of a murderer.

For those who didn't catch The Clark Sisters: First Ladies of the Gospel, You'll get a chance to sing and praise alongside the cast with an encore broadcast of the TV movie on Lifetime tonight at 8 / 7pm CT. The movie is also available for your viewing pleasure on VOD.