Sir Stirling Moss: Stewart, Brundle, Hill honor Sky F1 Vodcast

It's a Sky F1 Vodcast: Special Sir Stirling Moss like Sir Jackie Stewart, Martin Brundle, Damon Hill, Johnny Herbert, and Simon Lazenby talk about the legendary driver's incredible career, racing, personality, and incredible career.

"One of a kind,quot;. An "absolute inspiration,quot;. The best,quot;.

Today in the Sky F1 Vodcast we pay tribute to the great Sir Stirling Moss, one of Formula 1's most legendary drivers, and extraordinary men.

Sir Jackie Stewart, one of Moss's dearest friends, teamed up with Martin Brundle, Damon Hill, Johnny Herbert and Simon Lazenby for a special episode, dedicated to the British racing icon, celebrating his career and life.

"He was a giant," said Sir Jackie, a three-time F1 champion. "He was the best of his time and an incredible man.

"Stirling Moss was so big that he didn't have to be world champion, he was still the best driver in the world."

Moss passed away on Easter Sunday at age 90, and tributes from the F1 community and beyond have inundated a man who, while somehow not winning an F1 title, established himself as a great man in and out of the track and flourished in all motorsport series. entered – securing victories in epic races like Mille Miglia of 1955.

"Absolute inspiration," said Brundle. "We admire him.

"He was generous, he was there, he was a great ambassador for motorsports in general and for British motorsport.

"His accomplishments in single-seaters, sports cars, rally cars were outstanding. It was a privilege to meet him."

Sir Jackie in a racing legend and a knight

Widely recognized as the best F1 driver to ever win a title, Stewart insisted that Moss would have won "many,quot; in an era dominated by Juan Manuel Fangio if he had opted for different cars.

"I wanted to drive British," he explained. "I wanted to drive for a British participant.

"If he had been driving a Maserati or a Ferrari in Formula 1 races or at the Grand Prix, he would have been a world champion many, many times. But these so-called 'foreign' cars … he just didn't want to do it. "

Stewart added; "At the time there was only Fangio, and Fangio never drove the number of race cars Stirling drove. Moss did the alpine rally, he did all kinds of things."

"The modern F1 driver drives 21 Grand Prix a year, but Stirling Moss drove 60-70 a year."

Moss, whose sports career effectively ended in a 1962 accident at Goodwood, also drove during one of F1's most dangerous times.

"When Stirling started his career, it was the end of the war," explained Sir Jackie. "Everything was very open.

"He was a brave man. Of course, he has had accidents and of course the cars were not as reliable as they are today, and they certainly are not as protective as they are today."

"He survived when many others did not."

Stewart also paid tribute to Moss, the person, especially when he references his infamous sportsmanship at the 1958 Portguese GP.

Moss defended the actions of rival Mike Hawthorn after a turn at the Portuguese GP, preventing Hawthorn from a six-point penalty. Hawthorn beat Moss for the title by a single point.

"He is a gentleman who behaves like a gentleman," said Stewart. "I don't know who else would have done that.

"He was one of a kind. There was no one else like him. The whole world is celebrating his life, and he would have loved that."

Click play on video at the top of the article to watch the full episode, which also includes …