Sir Clive Woodward Endorses Agustin Pichot for World Rugby President | Rugby Union News





Agustin Pichot has been Vice President of World Rugby for the past four years.

Sir Clive Woodward has backed Agustin Pichot's challenge against World Rugby Acting President Sir Bill Beaumont ahead of next month's election.

Former Argentina and Bristol captain Pichot, the current vice president of the world governing body, announced his offer on Sunday, calling on the game to use the crisis caused by the coronavirus outbreak as an opportunity for the game's "global realignment,quot;.

Woodward, who guided England to glory at the 2003 World Cup, voiced support for that vision via social media on Monday.

"Good luck Gus, I absolutely believe that World of Rugby also has to use this extraordinary moment to fundamentally change and be financially viable and truly a world game," Woodward wrote on Twitter.

In announcing his campaign, Pichot said: "It is a critical moment and a critical choice. The current crisis is an opportunity for the global realignment of our game. We cannot lose it."

Beaumont announced that he was standing for a second four-year term in January with the president of the French Rugby Federation, Bernard Laporte, as its proposed vice president.