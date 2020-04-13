Showtime's Johanna Fuentes was named Warner Bros Communications – Deadline

Showtime's head of communications, Johanna Fuentes, was named EVP, Global Corporate Communications and Public Affairs, by Warner Bros. It will begin May 4 and will be based at Warner Bros. world headquarters in Burbank.

Reporting to Warner Bros. President and CEO Ann Sarnoff, Fuentes will oversee Warner Bros. communication strategies worldwide. She succeeds Dee Dee Myers, who recently left the studio after five years.

"Johanna is an experienced executive who brings strategic communications expertise, strong media relationships and sophisticated knowledge of the entertainment landscape to Warner Bros.," said Sarnoff. "As we navigate the next chapter in our company's evolution, I look forward to having your experience as an integral part of my executive team."

Related story Brad Pitt's Plan B signs a first agreement with Warner Bros.

Fuentes joins Warner Bros. after a decade on Showtime Networks, most recently as EVP, Communications, a position he has held since 2017. He oversaw media relations for Showtime Networks, Pop TV, and the Smithsonian Channel and served as a liaison for Company communications with parent companies CBS Corporation and later ViacomCBS.

While on Showtime, Fuentes managed the communications strategy for the company's over-the-top streaming service, and expanding the network to new content categories including documentary films and limited series such as Twin Peaks, the loudest voice and Escape in Dannemora. His team released a series of new series, including the buzz of Sacha Baron Cohen. Who is America ?, the circus and The fourth estate. He also oversaw the network's award campaigns.

Fuentes, who has been honored as one of the Image Foundation's most powerful and influential Latinos in the entertainment industry since 2012, joined the network in 2010. Prior to that, she served as Vice President of Communications at Bravo, spearheading the series releases as influential as Top Chef, Project Runway, Watch what happens: live! and the expansion of The real housewives franchise. Prior to that, Fuentes worked for six years at CBS as Director in the entertainment communications group, where she directed campaigns for CBS and UPN original series, movies, key events, and specials, including the Grammy Awards, Tony Awards, The King of Queens, CSI: NY and seven seasons of Survivor.

"It is a transformative time in our industry, and I couldn't be prouder to join a legendary historical company like Warner Bros.," said Fuentes. "I believe in Ann's vision for the future of the company and am excited to work with some of the best communication professionals and storytellers in our field as we map out the strategy for the continued expansion of our iconic brands, movies , games and television series. "