Seth MacFarlane Criticizes Laura Ingraham's Coronavirus Coverage – Deadline

It's déjà vu for Seth MacFarlane and Fox Corp. Family man Creator MacFarlane criticized Fox News presenter Laura Ingraham on Monday for a comment she made in a tweet in which she shared a Washington Post story about experts saying it may be unrealistic to reopen the US economy. USA before May 1.

Ingraham, who has more than 3.2 million followers, wrote a link to the story above: "The Washington Post is supporting the shutdown to continue indefinitely."

In response, MacFarlane tweeted: “I really can't understand why we produce content for the same corporation. Laura, that's a crazy comment. Everyone wants this to end. The sane ones among us are just trying to follow the leadership of responsible science regarding the moment. Use your platform more responsibly. "

MacFarlane has been critical of Fox in the past, especially in 2018 when he said he was "ashamed" of working for the network, after Fox News presenter Tucker Carlson told his viewers not to believe anything his report reported. rivals of the news network.

From MacFarlane Family man airs on Fox. It has been renewed through season 19, which premieres in September. He is also the creator of The orville that previously aired on Fox and moved to Netflix, and american father, which aired on Fox for its first 11 seasons, then moved to TBS, where it currently renews until season 15.

MacFarlane was previously under an agreement with 20th Century Fox TV, which became part of Disney Television Studios through the Disney-Fox merger, but came out for a general television mega deal with NBCUniversal Content Studios earlier this year.