Selena Gomez strikes back at critics of her love life

Selena Gomez is shooting at critics.

Talking with Interview For his Spring 2020 edition, the "Lose You To Love Me,quot; singer opened for Amy Schumer about his complex relationship with the media and how it has shaped his life. While talking about the public's fascination with her, Gómez shared that her newly discovered candor is the result of her attempt to regain her story.

"My intention was never to become a tabloid newspaper," he told Schumer. "So when things happened that way, it got out of control. And then I said, 'Wait, none of this is true.' The way the media has sometimes tried to explain the It has made things sound really bad, when there is really nothing wrong with the fact that I had to leave or that I fell in love. "

Gomez continued: "I had to start opening up because people were taking away my narrative and killing me. I am very young and I will continue to change, and nobody has the right to tell me how my life is going."