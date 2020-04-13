Selena Gomez strikes back at critics of her love life

Selena Gomez is shooting at critics.
Talking with Interview For his Spring 2020 edition, the "Lose You To Love Me,quot; singer opened for Amy Schumer about his complex relationship with the media and how it has shaped his life. While talking about the public's fascination with her, Gómez shared that her newly discovered candor is the result of her attempt to regain her story.
"My intention was never to become a tabloid newspaper," he told Schumer. "So when things happened that way, it got out of control. And then I said, 'Wait, none of this is true.' The way the media has sometimes tried to explain the It has made things sound really bad, when there is really nothing wrong with the fact that I had to leave or that I fell in love. "
Gomez continued: "I had to start opening up because people were taking away my narrative and killing me. I am very young and I will continue to change, and nobody has the right to tell me how my life is going."
Still on the subject of the media's perception of her, the "Look At Her Now,quot; singer admitted that she cannot recall a time when she was not under a magnifying glass, adding: "What has kept me afloat is that I know will eventually be someone else, and I'm not saying it negatively. Sometimes it's been bad for my career, but other times it's like, 'Now I can talk about things like my depression and anxiety, things that I've struggled with. and I'm totally open, because I believe in seeking help. "
Eli Russell Linnetz
As for what keeps her punished, Gomez said she avoids what is said about her. The same goes for your music. While the duo discussed their new album RareSchumer was curious to know if Gomez had read any reviews of the critically acclaimed album and how they affected it.
"I've read some, especially since I haven't released an album in five years," she replied. "My friend sent me a couple of good reviews, and it felt amazing, because not all of my albums have been viewed that way. I didn't go further because I know what's wrong with me. Going into an internet spiral? I can't do it. "
But that doesn't mean she wasn't thrilled to finally share what she had been working on with her fans. She continued, "When I record the album, I feel safe. I'm in a bubble, working on things that I have full control over. Or if I'm on a set, we're all a bit isolated. That's definitely what I enjoy. And now it's out, I think it's been different. "
As for what's next for the "Souvenir,quot; singer, she said she's eager to work on projects like Netflix's. Live undocumented that inspire bigger conversations.
"I love music a lot, but there are different stories that I want to tell," he explained, adding, "I want to talk about important things. I want the stupid questions about things that no one is interested in ending eventually. Ask me questions about things that matter."
