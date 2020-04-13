Selena Gomez explains why she is now open about her love life!

During a new interview for Interview magazine, Selena Gomez was candid about her need to talk about important things like depression and anxiety. The singer chatted with Amy Schumer for the April 2020 issue of the post and also talked about growing up as a public person, as well as her love life.

Apparently, all this transparency with the fans has contributed a lot to Selena finding happiness.

The star explained why she has chosen to be so much more vocal about her relationships lately, stating that: ‘My intention was never to become a tabloid newspaper. (It) got out of control. "

& # 39; And then I said: & # 39; Wait, none of this is true. The way the media has tried to explain things has made it sound really bad, when in reality there is nothing wrong with needing to escape or falling in love. I had to start opening up because people were just taking my narrative away from me, and that was killing me. I am very young and I will continue to change, and no one has the right to tell me how my life is going. "

She continued to note that she doesn't even remember when that was not her situation, which is sad.

After all, the celebrity has been in the entertainment industry since 2002 when she first appeared as Gianna in Barney and Friends when she was a little girl.

Since then, he has acted in multiple roles or released music, but either way, he has been constantly in the public eye.

Later, her relationships with other stars like The Weeknd, Nick Jonas, and, of course, Justin Bieber have also kept her in the spotlight for all the wrong reasons, often overshadowing her talent and accomplishments.

Selena told Amy that "what has kept me afloat is that I know it will eventually be someone else, and I'm not saying it in a negative way." Sometimes it's been bad for my career, but other times it was like, 'Now I can talk about things like my depression and my anxiety, things that I've struggled with and I'm totally open about, because I really believe in looking help. "But other than that, what also keeps me grounded is the fact that I do my best to avoid it."



