See the happy days of Ron Funches and the soul train dance

Talk about a twist!

When comedian Ron Funches take the stage this week The Funny Dance Show, you are immediately transported to another decade. As seen in the previous preview clip, Funches wears a letter jacket and dances alongside women dressed in poodle skirts to "Barbara Ann,quot; for the beach boys. However, in the blink of an eye, the Grease the vibes are gone and a funkier sound takes over: "Brick House,quot; by The Commodores.

Funches' attention is diverted to one of his fellow dancers wearing a Pink Ladies-esque jacket, and the two of them spend the rest of the routine playfully going down.

As the captain of your team Heidi Heaslet Simply put, the performance "took a beautiful and creepy turn a little, but (it was) also very sexy!"

The judges seem to absolutely love the routine, and end up showering Funches with compliments.

"I mean, I have always loved Ron Funches." Justin Martindale explains "It's the sweetest. Like, once the locker doors opened, I thought, 'Here we go!'

Even better, Martindale says that Funches managed to put the "high,quot; on "Rydell High,quot;.