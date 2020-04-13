See the happy days of Ron Funches and the soul train dance

Talk about a twist!
When comedian Ron Funches take the stage this week The Funny Dance Show, you are immediately transported to another decade. As seen in the previous preview clip, Funches wears a letter jacket and dances alongside women dressed in poodle skirts to "Barbara Ann,quot; for the beach boys. However, in the blink of an eye, the Grease the vibes are gone and a funkier sound takes over: "Brick House,quot; by The Commodores.
Funches' attention is diverted to one of his fellow dancers wearing a Pink Ladies-esque jacket, and the two of them spend the rest of the routine playfully going down.
As the captain of your team Heidi Heaslet Simply put, the performance "took a beautiful and creepy turn a little, but (it was) also very sexy!"
The judges seem to absolutely love the routine, and end up showering Funches with compliments.
"I mean, I have always loved Ron Funches." Justin Martindale explains "It's the sweetest. Like, once the locker doors opened, I thought, 'Here we go!'
Even better, Martindale says that Funches managed to put the "high,quot; on "Rydell High,quot;.
Allison Holker He delivers comments that are much more sentimental, explaining that the performance "literally warmed up,quot; his heart.
"I am really, really super impressed with you. Because also with the story, you had dance moves, but it was you," she says. "That's what we're looking for here on the show, it's just people like you."
Loni love is equally impressed and dubs the Funches routine as "Happy Days Satisfies Soul train"
"Man, there are a lot of black people going to your school, huh?" Love says, provoking laughter from the audience, Funches and his fellow judges.
She continues to describe the performance as "like a party,quot;.
"That's what it was supposed to be!" Love adds. "It was fun and good. I'm proud of you!"
Check out the entire scene in the video above!
Then on a brand new Wednesday The Funny Dance ShowTune in to see Funches perform an additional dance with his team member Blair Socci. Will face Adam Ray and Brad Williamswho are in Justine MarinoThe team of
Catch a new episode of The Funny Dance Show Wednesday at 11 p.m., only on E!
