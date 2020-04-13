See Lauren and Arie Luyendyk Jr. Amazing Hair Transformation

Talk about the most dramatic hair transformation in all Single history!

On Sunday, Lauren and Arie Luyendyk Jr. spicing up their social estrangement by coloring their hair together. Taking Instagram to show off her new hairstyles, The Bachelor couple, who are parents of Alessi Ren, 10 months old, can be seen wearing pastel padlocks as they pose for a sweet selfie together. Lauren abandoned her blonde locks for a light pink, while Arie opted for an icy blue.

"Alessi was taking a nap, so we did one thing + we dyed our hair, hahaha, now @ ariejr is really a silver fox," Lauren captioned in her post.

Keeping things festive, the couple combined their new locks with their outfits to celebrate their baby's first Easter together. While posing for an adorable family selfie, Lauren wrote, "Alessi's first Easter had a great day and we managed to dress up despite this quarantine for our first Easter photos as a family of three."