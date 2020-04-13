Scottish Rugby Union to ask players to cut wages during coronavirus pandemic | Rugby Union News





The Scottish Rugby Union is looking to make pay cuts during the coronavirus pandemic

Higher income players in Scotland will be asked to cut wages as the Scottish Rugby Union acts to mitigate the cost of the coronavirus pandemic.

In a statement issued by Chief Executive Officer Mark Dodson, he said he had volunteered to take a 30 percent pay cut, while CEOs offered to accept 25 percent cuts.

Dodson stated that there was "growing uncertainty,quot; about whether Scotland's November tests at Murrayfield could go ahead, leaving the SRU facing a potential deficit of more than £ 12 million.