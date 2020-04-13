Scientists still can't decide if masks really do anything – BGR

Science cannot decide how effective surgical masks and homemade alternatives are in preventing the spread of the coronavirus.

The CDC suggests making your own masks at home, but the researchers can't say if they will do a good thing.

Masks are more effective when worn by sick people than healthy people, the data suggests.

Visit the BGR home page for more stories.

Months have passed since the coronavirus outbreak reached the point of a pandemic, and somehow we still don't have a clear answer on how effective masks are at preventing their spread. How LiveScience reports, a new batch of studies on the efficacy of various types of masks does little to settle the debate.

Just a few days after the new coronavirus hit the shores of the United States, health experts were falling on themselves to make statements about the use of protective masks. Initially, experts called for ordinary people to avoid buying masks intended for doctors and health professionals, as those are the people who need them most.

That made perfect sense, especially since the N95 masks that are most helpful in stopping the virus were so rare. Health experts urged the public to avoid wearing masks entirely as long as they were healthy, and that only people who had the virus should consider using one to avoid spreading it to others.

Most of the public seemed happy with that advice, at least for a time. Then, the CDC updated its stance on face masks, advising on the use of cloth masks, similar to surgical masks, and even went so far as to produce a guide on how to make masks at home.

But do cloth masks (or even surgical masks) really do anything? There's a lot of confusion here, and the fact that so many supposed health experts initially said that avoiding wearing masks hasn't helped much. Unfortunately, it seems that even science cannot be decided.

A couple of new studies, one published in Natural medicineand the other in the Annals of internal medicine – I tried to address the question of the effectiveness of the mask and got very different results.

The study published in Annals of internal medicine It was incredibly small in scale and involved only four COVID-19 confirmed patients. For the study, each patient coughed into a Petri dish from a distance of about 8 inches. Each participant coughed once without a mask, once with a surgical mask and once with a cloth mask like the one they could make at home.

The results showed that none of the masks significantly changed the amount of virus that reached the Petri dish. Apparently this suggests that the masks don't make sense … right? Not so fast.

The fact that the study was so limited in scale and that the researchers did not bother to verify whether the results were different at great distances means that the data, while possibly accurate, is too sparse to mean much. The masks might not prevent the virus-containing droplets from reaching a distance of 8 inches, but they could still prevent it from reaching greater distances, which would mean that they are still at least somewhat useful.

The second study, published in Nature Medicine, contains a little more water. It involved more than 400 volunteers who were told to exhale through a filter that captures everything that comes out of a person's mouth. The scientists counted the various viruses they found, including rhinoviruses that cause colds, influenza, and similar coronaviruses, but not exactly the same ones that cause COVID-19.

The researchers then tested surgical masks to see how well they controlled the viruses the participants exhaled. The results showed that surgical masks trap at least some of the influenza virus in the form of droplets coming out of a person's mouth, but did not prevent the virus from passing aerosols. For rhinoviruses, the masks did not reduce transmission in the form of drops or spray, but things were different for coronaviruses.

Surgical masks appeared to mitigate the transmission of coronaviruses in both drops and aerosols. None of the patients evaluated had the new coronavirus, but the researchers believe that the similarities in the viruses would cause the COVID-19 variant to produce similar results.

Still, this is far from a resounding endorsement of the use of surgical masks or cloth masks as a daily habit. There is still no clear and obvious evidence that wearing one of these masks as a healthy person will prevent you from contracting the virus, especially since air will tend to flow around the edges of these baggy masks rather than through them.

Right now, it seems like the best we can do is avoid each other and hold large meetings for as long as possible. The social distancing measures we are taking are really working, and as the curve flattens out and a vaccine is advanced, we had better continue with our "new,quot; way of life for a while longer instead of cutting our shirts. make masks and head to the mall.

Image Source: Narongpon Chaibot / Shutterstock