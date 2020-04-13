Saudi Telecom extends Vodafone Egypt's stake purchase process by 90 days – Latest news

Saudi Telecom Co (STC), the kingdom's largest telecom operator, said it needed more time to complete processes related to a planned deal to buy the 55% stake of the Vodafone Group in Vodafone Egypt.

Saudi Telecom in January reached a preliminary agreement to buy the stake for $ 2.4 billion, seeking growth in the most populous nation in the Arab world.

STC said it had extended its memorandum of understanding with Vodafone Group for 90 days and attributed the reason for the delay to the logistical challenges caused by the new coronavirus pandemic.

