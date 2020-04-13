Saudi Arabia Cup Prize withheld after indictment by Jason Servis | Racing News

The Jockey Club of Saudi Arabia is withholding prize money for the world's richest race, the $ 20 million Saudi Cup, after coach Jason Servis was indicted in the United States last month.

The controller was one of 27 people charged by the District Attorney for the Southern District of New York in Manhattan as part of an investigation into alleged doping.

Servis sent Maximum Security to win the contest in Riyadh in February, but the prize money for the heat of nine stadiums will not be paid until JCSA has carried out its investigations.

A statement said: "JCSA is conducting its own investigation into the allegations and until that investigation is completed, JCSA will withhold payment of the cash prize due to all connections of horses placed in award winning positions in the Cup. of Saudi Arabia This decision has been communicated in private to connections of runners of the Cup of Saudi Arabia.

"Due to the difficult operational circumstances caused by the worldwide Covid-19 pandemic, the investigation has not yet concluded. JCSA will not issue any further statements until such time as the investigation is completed to our satisfaction."

Jointly owned by Gary and Mary West and the Coolmore triumvirate of John Magnier, Michael Tabor and Derrick Smith, Maximum Security is now under the care of Bob Baffert.