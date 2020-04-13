Satish Kaushik trusts his film because of Salman Khan

The actor / filmmaker Satish Kaushik, who is making his comeback as a director with Kaagaz, starring Pankaj Tripathi, has a problem. He and his team were left with only two days to finish filming once the closure was announced.

Kaagaz from Kaushik is a real life story, based on the life of an Amilo farmer in Azamgarh, called Mritak Lal Bihari, who fought for 19 years to prove that he is alive. Speaking about his film, Kaushik told a newspaper: “I was fascinated by his story and kept newspaper clippings. When real life stories like Mary Kom and Paan Singh Tomar started to appear on the screen, I decided it was time to remove Mritak Lal Bihari from my files. "

He further added: "I wanted to come after Gunjan Saxena's biopic & # 39; 83 as both great movies feature Pankaj. Kaagaz is his first solo hero movie. With Salman Khan agreeing to feature him after hearing the story , while we were filming Bharat in Malta, I was excited about my return as director. He's photographed very well. Then the coronavirus hit our plans for a six. "

The filmmaker also shared that Salim Khan and Lal Bihari watched the trial program and loved it.

Reflecting on his new release date, Kaushik said: "It will depend on the new lineup. With big movies waiting for a more timely date, smaller movies like ours may have a window sooner. It's too early to decide. But with Salman next to me, I still have hopes of a good theatrical release. "