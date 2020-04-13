Salman Khan extends aid to 50 female land workers in Malegaon

Salman Khan is currently quarantined on his farm, away from his family. But the actor has been actively involved in helping people in need since the blockade began. Previously, the actor had been tasked with managing the daily expenses of 25,000 industry workers until the lockdown continued.

In confirming this news, politician Baba Siddiqui published: “Thank you @beingsalmankhan @tweetbeinghuman for your generous contribution towards daily salaried workers. You are always one step ahead of everyone when it comes to helping people and you have proven it once again. ”

Following this, Salman heard that 50 groundworkers in Malegaon were running out of essentials. He took it upon himself to help these women instantly. Salman's manager confirmed the news, saying that Salman's team is actively investigating who needs urgent help and that the actor is providing the essentials.

Well known for his generosity, this gesture from Bhai is not a surprise.