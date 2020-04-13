Russian military publish video of Polish fighters who intercepted their plane – Defense Blog

A YouTube channel claiming to be of a Russian fighter jet pilot released never-before-seen video footage showing Polish F-16 and MiG-29 fighter jets intercepting the Russian military plane.

The 1-minute video shows the Polish Air Force F-16 and MiG-29 fighter jets allegedly intercepting Su-27 Flanker fighter jets and an Ilyushin Il-22 (NATO Coot-B name) aircraft that they flew (in international airspace) along the Baltic coast in the direction of Kaliningrad.

The exact location and time the video was shot are not reported.

It is worth noting that the Polish Air Force F-16 fighter was forced to extend the landing gear to slow its progress relative to the low-speed IL-22 aircraft.

According to reports, about 11 Il-22M11 (most of which were upgraded to the -RT variant) are in service with the Russian Air Force.

In August 2018, RIA Novosti reported that the Russian Air Force will receive an additional five Il-22s converted to the Il-22M11 variant. Two planes had to be delivered by November 10, 2019, and three by November 10, 2021, according to the Russian state agency.