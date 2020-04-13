Russian army receives first batch of new Proryv T-90M tanks – Defense Blog

The Russian Army received the first of the new T-90M "Proryv,quot; main battle tanks, according to Army Commander General Sergey Kisel.

The first deliveries of T-90M "Proryv,quot; tanks began in April to the elite of the Taman Division of the Kremlin.

"These are fundamentally new combat vehicles, they have a new turret, a more powerful engine," said Kisel. He added that they are equipped with a new multi-channel sight, which allows the use of weapons at any time of the day.

According to TASS, the T-90M has received a mainly new turret that differs from the series-produced module. The Proryv is equipped with a new multi-channel sighting system that allows weapons to be used at any time of the day or night and, as its greatest advantage, can exchange data with other vehicles in real time.

The T-90M's armor features a special anti-slip coating similar to that used on the last Armata T-14 tank.

Russian state media also reported that the newest tanks will participate in a massive military parade in Moscow dedicated to the 75th anniversary of victory in the Great Patriotic War.

A defense industry source told TASS that these tanks would pass Red Square for the first time in a mechanized column during the Victory Day parade.

The machined column is also configured to include the latest T-14 "Armata,quot; tanks. Overall, more than 50 tanks were supposed to take part in the military parade on Moscow's Red Square, according to previous data from the Defense Ministry.