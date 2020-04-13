Rudy Gobert downplays the Donovan Mitchell crack and insists that the Utah Jazz duo is ready to win | NBA News

Utah Jazz center Rudy Gobert has played down that he and teammate Donovan Mitchell are fighting after a report last week that the relationship between the two All-Stars was not "salvageable."

Gobert was the first professional athlete in the United States to have the coronavirus, forcing Commissioner Adam Silver to suspend the NBA season on March 11. The next day, it was learned that Mitchell also tested positive.

Gobert admitted in the days following his diagnosis of coronavirus that he had not taken the virus threat seriously enough. He was criticized for playing media members' electronic devices jokingly, mocking the rules of social distance between the media and the players.

"It's true that we didn't talk for a while after this, but we did talk a few days ago," Gobert said Sunday night during an Instagram Live.















3:04



Utah Jazz star Donovan Mitchell previously admitted it took him a while to calm down after contracting the coronavirus amid irresponsible behavior by teammate Rudy Gobert.



"We are both ready to go out there and try to win a championship for this team."

Gobert and Mitchell have combined to lead the Jazz to the playoffs in each of the past three seasons, and were on track to extend that streak with a winning record of 41-23 when the season was suspended.

While Mitchell will most likely remain with the Jazz beyond the expiration of his rookie contract at the end of next season, Gobert, who becomes a free agent in the summer of 2021, could explore alternative options.

"You know, everyone has a different relationship, it's never perfect," said Gobert.

"People who are married are never perfect. So, you know, my partners and I are far from perfect. But at the end of the day, we both want the same thing, and it is to win. We are both adult men, and we are both we're going to do whatever it takes to win. "

"There is no fight. It's about thousands of people dying every day, and it's about what we can do to help, what we can do to bring something positive. That's what I focus on now."