Rory McIlroy says reprogramming of Masters could help him win Green Jacket | Golf News

Rory McIlroy believes that the Masters rescheduled in November will have a different feel, but it could also help him in his quest to complete the Grand Slam of his career.

The coronavirus pandemic has impacted the sport worldwide and has had serious implications in golf, affecting schedules on both the European Tour and the PGA Tour.

Eleven events on the European Tour have been canceled in addition to the cancellation of the Open, while the other three major ones have been rescheduled for the second half of the year.

The Masters, which should have ended on Easter Sunday, is the only major McIlroy has yet to win in his career and the Northern Irishman hopes that the slot dynamics from November 12-15 will inspire an inaugural victory at Augusta. .

Speaking to Michelle Wie on an Instagram Live with Nike Golf, McIlroy said: "The Masters means a lot. Obviously it is the last grand prize to win, but leaving that aside, it is such a special place, with so many great memories. Every time That you play in Augusta is a lot of fun.

"November is going to be different, very cold, the course could last a long time. He already plays a lot but he can play a lot. The greens may not be as fast as in April, depending on the humidity.

"I think it will be a different feeling, it is at the end of the year. Two of the majors have already been played, hopefully the Ryder Cup has already been played. People will be in their routine and in the current a little more.

"I always feel like there is a little bit of anticipation at Augusta, the first big event of the year. There's all this hype. I don't think it feels like this this year, it will feel different, but it's something I'm looking for.

"It is going to be a different Masters this year, but personally, maybe selfishly, that's what I need to get the jacket."

The four-time main champion also said he felt more pressure playing in the Ryder Cup instead of the majors and explained how playing in the biennial event helps him deal with scrutiny when competing in tournaments.

"You are not just playing for yourself, you are playing for your teammates, you are playing for your country, you are playing for many different people," added McIlory.

"The pressure in the Ryder Cup is different. I think if you look at the people who have performed well in the Ryder Cup before winning the majors, I think it is a good pioneer."

"I think for us, the Ryder Cup is the biggest, most intense atmosphere you can play in. If you can handle that, you can manage to be in contention in the majors."