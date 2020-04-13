Roger Goodell to Host NFL Draft 2020 from Home in New York

The 2020 NFL Draft will have a decidedly fantastic vibe when Commissioner Roger Goodell announces the 32 first-round picks on April 23.

This is because Goodell, in accordance with social distancing guidelines, will announce those selections from his New York home amid the spread of the new coronavirus (COVID-19). According to an NFL press release, the hosts of the draft and a limited number of commentators will call the draft in the studio while analysts and reporters contribute remotely.

The draft of the NFL 2020, which will take place in a virtual format and broadcast simultaneously on ESPN, ABC, and the NFL Network, will also serve as a three-day fundraiser that will benefit six charities that are fighting the spread. of COVID-19.

"We recognize the difficult times we are living in, but we are eager to present the NFL Draft 2020 and bring some hope to football fans everywhere," said Seth Markman, vice president of production for ESPN. "For the past few years, NFL teams and ESPN college have worked together on our draft coverage, and it has been a victory for our viewers."

"This year, we are more excited to collaborate with the NFL Network by creating an All-Star broadcast. We are also committed to producing ESPN / NFL Network and ABC shows in the safest environment possible for our broadcasters and production teams."