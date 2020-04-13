Rob Kardashian says Blac Chyna pointed a gun at him during the alteration

Rob Kardashian feared for his life throughout his relationship with Blac Chyna, he affirmed in the new court documents obtained by E! News.

As part of his ongoing assault lawsuit against Chyna, the former reality star filed a statement that included details of an alleged altercation that took place in December 2016. According to Rob, Chyna, who he says was under the influence of cocaine and alcohol. At the time of the incident, he pointed a gun at his head and threatened him. Rob also claimed in court documents that Chyna strangled him with an iPhone charger and hit him with a metal rod.

Following her daughter Kardashian dreamAt birth in November 2016, Rob alleged that Chyna stopped breastfeeding the following month and started drinking "excessively,quot; and using cocaine. "His behavior became erratic, aggressive and violent," he wrote in the statement.

The incident described by Rob took place on December 14, 2016. He said Chyna was doing a "photo shoot all day,quot; at her home, where she was observed "sniffing cocaine,quot; with members of her entourage.

"When Chyna is drunk and high, she is very strong," wrote Rob. "As the night wore on and he became increasingly drunk, his behavior intensified and he became very violent and aggressive."