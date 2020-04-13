Rob Kardashian says Blac Chyna pointed a gun at him during the alteration

Rob Kardashian feared for his life throughout his relationship with Blac Chyna, he affirmed in the new court documents obtained by E! News.
As part of his ongoing assault lawsuit against Chyna, the former reality star filed a statement that included details of an alleged altercation that took place in December 2016. According to Rob, Chyna, who he says was under the influence of cocaine and alcohol. At the time of the incident, he pointed a gun at his head and threatened him. Rob also claimed in court documents that Chyna strangled him with an iPhone charger and hit him with a metal rod.
Following her daughter Kardashian dreamAt birth in November 2016, Rob alleged that Chyna stopped breastfeeding the following month and started drinking "excessively,quot; and using cocaine. "His behavior became erratic, aggressive and violent," he wrote in the statement.
The incident described by Rob took place on December 14, 2016. He said Chyna was doing a "photo shoot all day,quot; at her home, where she was observed "sniffing cocaine,quot; with members of her entourage.
"When Chyna is drunk and high, she is very strong," wrote Rob. "As the night wore on and he became increasingly drunk, his behavior intensified and he became very violent and aggressive."
Rob went on to claim that Chyna approached him in the kitchen with a bottle of champagne and a pistol registered and kept in the house. Chyna said a friend used her phone with FaceTime, during which "Chyna pointed the gun at me and threatened me." Several minutes later, Rob alleged, Chyna Face timed another friend and pointed the gun at his head and threatened him.
The 33-year-old man said he was "attacked,quot; again later in the night when Chyna "came after me with an iPhone charger and wrapped it tightly around my neck and started choking me on the charger. At one point When Chyna was Choking with the charger too tight around my neck, I was lucky enough to pull the cable out of my neck. "
"I went to the main room to get away from it and closed the door," wrote Rob.
Xavier Collin / Image Press / Splash
In the early morning hours of December 15, Rob claimed that Chyna broke down the bedroom door, crashed the TV, and hit him with a metal rod. Kris Jennerboyfriend of Corey's betThen she came to help him out of the house safely.
"Chyna's repeated physical attacks on me, described above, caused me to experience scratches, abrasions, bruises and emotional distress," he wrote in the statement. "Also, when Chyna pointed a gun at us at our house, and when she said words to the effect that she would kill me, and when she threw a chair at me when I was trying to leave, I thought she intended to inflict serious injury on me and I was afraid for my life. "
He also wrote, "I believed that she could kill me, intentionally or because I was in such a drunken / high state that I could accidentally slip and shoot myself. Also, I am well aware of Chyna's tendency to act violently towards myself and others, especially when she is under the influence of drugs and alcohol, which makes me fear for my life. "
"After the attack, I suffered continued fear and anxiety, hired security, and changed all the locks on the house because I feared Chyna would harm me again," Rob concluded.
Also included in the documents is a statement by Gamble, who offered more details on the alleged altercation.
"I tried to separate Chyna and Rob so that I could help Rob get out of the house and away from Chyna," Gamble wrote. "Chyna did not stop attacking Rob even though I did my best to intervene. While helping Rob out of the house, Chyna continued to lash out at him and hit him several times on the head and face as well as on the Rob didn't defend himself and just tried to protect himself from Chyna's physical attack on him. "
As they were leaving, Gamble claimed he saw Chyna "lift a chair and throw it into Rob's car while trying to leave."
Chyna's lawyer Lynne Ciani, he says in a statement to E! News that there was no "violent attack,quot; against Rob.
"Instead," says the attorney in part, "evidence shows that Rob and Chyna, a very happily engaged couple at the time, spent a scandalous and flirtatious time on December 14, 2016 to celebrate,quot; the second season of their former reality. TV show.
