Rob Kardashian alleges that Blac Chyna threw a gun at him during the argument!

Rob Kardashian, Blac Chyna's baby dad, alleges that the reality TV star once pointed a gun at him during an argument.

According to documents obtained by US Weekly, Rob says he "feared for his life," when Chyna "pointed a gun at Rob's head and threatened to kill him,quot; when FaceTiming was around.

The documents state that "Chyna appeared behind Rob, wrapped an iPhone charger tightly around his neck and began to strangle him with full force," that same day.

