RHOBH's Erika Jayne thinks Brandi Glanville is telling the truth about Denise Richards' connection

Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Erika Jayne has admitted that she believes Brandi Glanville's claims that he joined cast member Denise Richards are "sincere."

"I know Brandi through Yolanda and I know Yolanda always thought Brandi was sincere and my interactions with Brandi have been very direct and I don't think I have a reason to say something that shocking if it wasn't actually true." Erika told Up News Info: "There is no way I am taking it out of nowhere. I will just tell you."

Brandi revealed that she had an affair with Denise last summer, but Denise says Brandi is making it all up.

The story will unfold during the next season of the series.

"I don't know what really happened. You know there are two sides to each story," Erika explained. "Then Denise took his side and Brandi took his side. I don't know what Denise is going to be like, or if Denise is going to want to talk about it. I don't know what happened. I don't know,quot; I don't know what Denise has said in their interviews about the whole thing. I don't know if it's about her relationship with Brandi or if she said these things about it. I really don't know what happened. "

He also recently spoke to ET, where he claimed that Brandi "comes with the receipts."