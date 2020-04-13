Home Entertainment RHOBH's Erika Jayne thinks Brandi Glanville is telling the truth about Denise...

RHOBH's Erika Jayne thinks Brandi Glanville is telling the truth about Denise Richards' connection

Bradley Lamb
Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Erika Jayne has admitted that she believes Brandi Glanville's claims that he joined cast member Denise Richards are "sincere."

"I know Brandi through Yolanda and I know Yolanda always thought Brandi was sincere and my interactions with Brandi have been very direct and I don't think I have a reason to say something that shocking if it wasn't actually true." Erika told Up News Info: "There is no way I am taking it out of nowhere. I will just tell you."

