RHOBH Stars Analyze Denise Richards-Brandi Glanville Drama

Sounds like The real housewives of Beverly Hills the stars are somewhat divided when it comes to the rumors surrounding Denise Richards and Brandi Glanville this season.

As Bravo fans know, Season 10, which premieres Wednesday at 8 p.m., will address those outrageous rumors between Richards and Glanville (rumors that Richards has denied). And now, several of the RHOBH The ladies are talking about the Brandi-Denise drama before the show's return.

"There are two sides to each story,quot; Erika jayne he says to E! Exclusive news. "Both will be informed and ultimately it is up to the viewer to decide who or what person they believe in."

Jayne said she tried not to get too involved in what she said, she said over and over again this season. "I will always choose Erika's side, whatever happens," he adds. "How involved was she? Not much. Just in the sense that there's the Brandi-Denise drama, and the reason the women got us in was because Brandi told us that Denise had been saying things about us, too. My only dog ​​in the fight. "