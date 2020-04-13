RHOBH Stars Analyze Denise Richards-Brandi Glanville Drama

Sounds like The real housewives of Beverly Hills the stars are somewhat divided when it comes to the rumors surrounding Denise Richards and Brandi Glanville this season.
As Bravo fans know, Season 10, which premieres Wednesday at 8 p.m., will address those outrageous rumors between Richards and Glanville (rumors that Richards has denied). And now, several of the RHOBH The ladies are talking about the Brandi-Denise drama before the show's return.
"There are two sides to each story,quot; Erika jayne he says to E! Exclusive news. "Both will be informed and ultimately it is up to the viewer to decide who or what person they believe in."
Jayne said she tried not to get too involved in what she said, she said over and over again this season. "I will always choose Erika's side, whatever happens," he adds. "How involved was she? Not much. Just in the sense that there's the Brandi-Denise drama, and the reason the women got us in was because Brandi told us that Denise had been saying things about us, too. My only dog in the fight. "
Kyle richards, who was surprised that Denise stopped filming at one point about the drama (a scene brought about in the thrilling trailer), admits to having gotten a bit more involved.
"You can't stay away from these things. You know, you're together all the time. You can't just sit there. We're here to have an opinion," Kyle tells us. "We all get involved because we are all together all the time. And you know, that's being talked about and obviously when all of this happened, it's coming up with Denise, it's out there and it's like we're enrolled in doing this show, document our lives, the good, the bad and the ugly and it's not always fun. After being here for 10 years, there have been many things I wish I hadn't shown or hadn't said or done, but you know, I've never left. But its a lot ".
the RHOBH the trailer also shows Denise's husband Aaron Typers get confrontational with housewives about the drama, particularly Erika, who shoots with an epic line.
"That was definitely interesting. It was weird, to say the least," says Kyle of Aaron. "But I don't want to say anything bad about Aaron. I'll let the women who messed with him the most talk about it, but it was kind of weird. I never liked it when the husband got involved."
Beverly Hills& # 39; newest housewife Garcelle Beauvais He definitely made it clear whose side he's on this season. "First of all, Brandi is not leaving. She is not leaving. She definitely says what she thinks," Beauvais told E! exclusively. "A lot of people believe him and you know, some people believe Denise. I am Denise's team. I feel like loyalty and friendship mean a lot to me."
However, Beauvais admitted to her lifelong friend: "But sometimes Denise made it difficult because she walked away from the situation and did not want to deal."
While Beauvais may have wished Brandi to "leave,quot; at times, Kyle sings a different story from Glanville this season.
"Obviously before we fought and we didn't get along for many years. And now we are in a completely different place. And I see her differently and she has come to know me," Kyle revealed to us. "So we get along now and I really like her to go in and spice things up and actually just throw these things out of her mouth and say, 'What? I can't believe she said that!' 39; But it entertains me! "
The real housewives of Beverly Hills returns this Wednesday at 8 p.m. in Bravo.
