RHOA Alum Peter Thomas addresses the pandemic: they want you to be paranoid!

Former Real Housewives of Atlanta star Peter Thomas has weighed in on the recent coronavirus outbreak: He says "they,quot; want us to be paranoid.

According to the reality star, he says the stats when it comes to crown just don't add up!

"We have to bend it [coronavirus] so we can get back to normal," he said. "Now let's do the math. 1.2 million people in Mecklenburg County, not even a thousand people have the virus, and that's less than a tenth. one percent, less than one percent, and ten people dying from it, wow, that's like 0.000010. "

He adds that most of the deaths in the county were older people.

Thomas also says: "Go out and walk, enjoy the sun, put on your masks if you are paranoid because that is exactly what they want you to be, paranoid."