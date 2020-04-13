Restructure SPFL for a season, says former SFA chief Gordon Smith | Football news

















Former SFA chief executive Gordon Smith says he is in favor of rebuilding the league in Scotland to make it fairer for all clubs.

Former SFA chief executive Gordon Smith urged the SPFL to consider restructuring the Scottish leagues for a season after the coronavirus pandemic wreaked havoc on games this season.

Scottish play has been suspended until at least June 10 due to the threat of disease.

The situation has prompted the SPFL to come up with a controversial proposal to end the season in the three divisions below the Premier League so that clubs have access to the much-needed prize funds to survive.

You would see Championship, League One and League Two final positions based on a combination of when each league was suspended, as well as points per game due to any previous postponement due to bad weather.

However, the proposal has been controversial, with confusion over Dundee's potentially decisive vote, and the Rangers dispute SPFL President Murdoch MacLennan's insistence that the body could not distribute money to members without the final ranking of the league.

Rangers also called for SPFL Chief Executive Neil Doncaster and legal adviser Rod McKenzie to be suspended for the voting procedures and repeated their call for an independent investigation into the matter, while Hearts owner Ann Budge suggested that SPFL attempted to "unduly influence,quot;. The result of a vote.

However, not only does Smith believe it is too early to make final decisions, but he believes that doing three bigger leagues instead of three 10 leagues alongside the 12-team Premier League may be the fairest path forward.

"I don't think the season should end yet, we should still wait and see if we have enough time to fit into the games," Gordon Smith said exclusively. Sky Sports News.

Luke Shanley has the latest on the Rangers' push for an independent investigation into the SPFL processes, and his calls for the suspension of the league's chief executive, Neil Doncaster, and the SPFL's legal adviser, Rod McKenzie.

"I would divide the leagues into three divisions of 14 with promoted teams that are currently in a position to be promoted but no team is relegated.

"It would only be for one season, and plans could be put in place now for when soccer will work again: it is the best way to move forward and it means that the distribution of money can also happen."

& # 39; The proposal would provide flexibility & # 39;

With no definite date on which it could be safe to resume play, Smith believes that leagues from three divisions and 14 teams could provide some form of flexibility for the following season, depending on the time available.

"We don't know when it will restart again, so having this structure for one season will help fulfill the leagues," added Smith.

Charles Paterson of Sky Sports News has the latest from Scotland, where a vote will be held on a resolution recommending the immediate end of the 2019/20 football season in all divisions below the Premier.

"You could have a top-down division when everyone has played each other twice or played twice more and then once after that or not played.

"It will depend on when the league can start and how many games can be installed next year."