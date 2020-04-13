Reddit will now publicly track political advertising spending on its platform

Reddit is launching a new subreddit that will list all political ad campaigns that have been running on the site since January 1, 2019, the company announced today. The new subreddit can be found at r / RedditPoliticalAds.

"In this community, you will find information about the individual advertiser, their targeting, impressions, and spending per campaign," Reddit said in its advertisement post. "We plan to constantly update this subreddit as new political ads are posted on Reddit, so that we can provide transparency to our political advertisers and the conversation their ads inspire."

All ads must have comments during the first 24 hours of life

Reddit is also updating its political advertising policies to require political campaigns to work with the Reddit sales team on ads and for political advertisers to leave comments during the first 24 hours of a live advertising campaign. However, advertisers can moderate comments on ad posts, according to a Reddit administrator, so an advertiser could remove comments they don't want displayed in the ad, in theory.

r / RedditPoliticalAds will only feature ads that actually run on Reddit, the administrator said. If the ads are mistakenly approved and then removed, the information about those ads will remain in the subreddit, but they will have a style attached to their title that says the ad was "Approved by mistake."

Reddit joins Facebook to have a database of political ads. However, Twitter completely backed out of having political ads on the site and announced in October that it would ban all political ads globally starting in November. "We have made this decision based on our belief that the reach of the political message must be earned, not bought," says Twitter in its policy page political content.