Rasheeda Frost and husband Kirk Frost filmed their latest video in their luxurious bedroom, and Boss Chick has a lot to say about his energy.

This quarantined life is excellent for Rasheeda Frost and her husband, Kirk Frost. The couple of Love and Hip Hop: Atlanta fame, stays at home in Atlanta, Georgia due to the coronavirus pandemic.

They get together with their son, Karter, have fun in the kitchen and enjoy their wonderful "vacation,quot;. This week Rasheeda shared a sweet video where Kirk is doing it because he is tired of fixing all kinds of furniture that she keeps buying.

She toured her elegant bedroom and begged him to stop buying things online. Rasheeda captioned the clip: "I cared about my business chilling in my bed from @idecorateatlanta and here comes @ frost117 … I'm just saying you can do the housework, stop complaining; it's not like we don't have time time pressedatl outfit .com ".

One fan said: "You've been working it since the first day of Corona. He tired boss! Let him live!

Another sponsor stated, "That bedroom vibe is absolutely stunning! Loveeeee how classy;))"

This person stated, "She said that is why you should have some energy. 😭😭😭"

In a recent interview, Rasheeda talked about saving her marriage after the cheating drama and loving Jasmine Washington.

She revealed: “The road can get very, very hard. You must communicate and find a way to make sure you take care of each other. Kirk and I have been friends, and we've been through our ups and downs. Good times are really good and bad times are bad, but they are experiences. We understand each other a lot more and we're just making sure to make time for each other when things seem to be getting a little crazy. "

The ex-wife added: "I think it has not only made me stronger, but it has also strengthened our base. Being in a reality show, sometimes you don't want to share because you're embarrassed. But in real shit, the life of everyone is not what they (pretend) is on social networks. I have met many people who have gone through the same thing and then it becomes a testimony. People say: "My God, you helped me overcome my situation." It was painful, painful and devastating. But at the end of the day, I feel like that's what we were supposed to do. We were supposed to live our lives transparently. That's what we signed up for, and that's what we did. "

Things seem to be good for the couple.



