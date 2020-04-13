Rapper Westside Gunn: I am a coronavirus survivor!

Rapper Westside Gunn has let his fans know that he was one of many people in New York who became infected with the coronavirus, but survived.

"I have a confession to make me a Corona survivor. I didn't want anyone to feel sorry for me. I had to throw it away for weeks. I couldn't see my children. I went to the hospital feeling like I was breathing my last breath to fans and The love I was receiving kept me strong, "she wrote in a long Instagram post. "I knew I had to leave this Prayer for Paris because God had bigger plans for me. I went to Tidal Live and Fat Joe Live, but as soon as I finished I was back on the breathing machine," he continued.

He said designer Virgil Abloh sent him clothes and DJ Premier hit him, and that's what kept him going.